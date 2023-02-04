UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Belarus’ Lukashenko meet in Abu Dhabi

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed bilateral ties with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during his visit to Abu Dhabi.



The meeting was held at Qasr al-Shati palace, the UAE’s Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

The presidents reportedly discussed means to enhance ties “to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.”



The report added that Lukashenko is on a “work visit” to the UAE.



“…the Belarusian President thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome, stressing his country’s keenness on strengthening its relations with the UAE,” WAM reported.



In a report on the Belarusian Presidential website, Lukashenko was quoted as saying: “Mr. President, I am a very straightforward person, so you know what I think about you. I have always had the highest regard for you and your friends.”



Last month, Russia and Belarus held joint military exercises, which triggered fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow could use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine.



Russia used Belarus, its neighbor, as a springboard for its invasion of Ukraine last February.



Ukraine has continuously warned of possible attacks from Belarus and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the country must be ready at its border with Belarus.



Belarus has conducted numerous military exercises since the invasion began, both on its own and jointly with Russia. Together with Moscow, Minsk has also been bolstering the drills with weaponry and military equipment.



Also last month, the UAE president reviewed the latest developments of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone call.



They discussed issues of mutual concern and underscored the UAE’s humanitarian approach to the conflict.

