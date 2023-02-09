Dubai’s DGCX says it detected cyber incident, no impact on day-to-day operations
The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) detected a cyber incident on Jan. 15, a spokesperson told Reuters.
The incident gave an unauthorized third party access to some files, but had no impact on day-to-day operations or its trading platform, the spokesperson added.
