Dubai’s DGCX says it detected cyber incident, no impact on day-to-day operations

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) detected a cyber incident on Jan. 15, a spokesperson told Reuters.

The incident gave an unauthorized third party access to some files, but had no impact on day-to-day operations or its trading platform, the spokesperson added.

