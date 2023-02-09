UAE President Sheikh Mohamed promises Iraq support in meeting with Iraqi PM al-Sudani

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the country would support Iraq in realizing its interests in a meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa’ al-Sudani on Thursday.

The Iraqi leader is on an official visit to the country, and received a guard of honor welcome upon his arrival at the Qasr al-Watan palace in the UAE capital.

The two leaders discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation, according to an Emirates News Agency (WAM) report. This included increasing ties in economic, trade, investment and developmental sectors.

The duo reportedly affirmed their “identical visions” towards regional disputes and crises and highlighted the importance of diplomatic efforts towards stability.

“Iraq is a special country for the Emirati people, and the UAE supports whatever must be done to realize the interests of the Iraqi people and achieve Iraq’s unity, sovereignty and prosperity,” WAM reported citing the UAE President.

The Iraqi Prime Minister said: “We are happy to be among our peoples, and we shall strengthen the historic ties between our countries.”

“Today, Iraq welcomes its partners, most notably the UAE.”

Al-Sudani then reportedly stressed on the fact that Iraq is part of the current solution in the region and will regain its leading role due to the support of the UAE and its other allies.

The visit follows a call between the two leaders on Saturday where they discussed “various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, and ways of developing them to achieve their common interests,” according to a WAM report.

Dubai Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also met with the Iraqi Prime Minister at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed the hope that the visit would “mark the start of a new phase of strengthened bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq,” WAM reported.

Various high ranking ministers and officials were present at both meetings.

The UAE’s clean energy company Masdar and Abu Dhabi Ports signed development and investment agreements last year. Trade between the two countries is strong and growing.

In 2021, the UAE announced that it will invest $3 billion to enhance economic and investment ties, tap fresh prospects of cooperation, and kindle developmental and socio-economic growth in Iraq.

