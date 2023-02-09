UAE President welcomes Iraqi PM on official visit at Abu Dhabi palace

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa’ al-Sudani in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.



The Iraqi leader is on an official visit to the country, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Al-Sudani received a guard of honor welcome upon his arrival at the Qasr al-Watan palace in the UAE capital. This included a performance of the national anthem of Iraq, followed by the firing of 21-artillery rounds.



At the Abu Dhabi airport, the minister was received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and a number of officials.



The visit follows a call between the two leaders on Saturday where they discussed “various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, and ways of developing them to achieve their common interests,” according to a WAM report.



The UAE’s clean energy company Masdar and Abu Dhabi Ports signed development and investment agreements last year. Trade between the two countries is strong and growing.



In 2021, the UAE announced that it will invest $3 billion to enhance economic and investment ties, tap fresh prospects of cooperation, and kindle developmental and socio-economic growth in Iraq.

