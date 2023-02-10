Turkey Syria earthquake: UAE mosques to hold absentee funeral prayers for victims
Mosques across the United Arab Emirates will hold absentee funeral prayers for the victims of a major earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, the country’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed announced on Thursday.
The president directed that the prayers be held after the Friday prayers in all mosques across the country, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
As of Friday morning, more than 21,000 people have died in the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit northern Syria and southwest Turkey, and officials say the death toll is expected to keep rising in the coming days.
Rescue teams – including ones from Saudi Arabia and the UAE – continued to scour through the rubble of collapsed buildings hoping to find any survivors in a race against time.
Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless in the middle of winter by the region’s deadliest earthquake in decades.
Read more:
UAE rescue crew saves Syrian family trapped under earthquake rubble in Turkish home
Aid convoy reaches Syrian opposition-held areas in first such delivery since quake
Syria, Turkey earthquake: Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief officially launches aid program
-
UAE rescue crew saves Syrian family trapped under earthquake rubble in Turkish homeEmirati rescue teams from the United Arab Emirates have pulled a Syrian family of four trapped under rubble in Turkey after the devastating earthquake ... Middle East
-
Two UAE relief planes arrive in earthquake-hit SyriaThe United Arab Emirates’ Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense has announced the arrival of two aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from ... Middle East
-
UAE pledges $100 million in earthquake relief to Syria, TurkeyThe United Arab Emirates Tuesday pledged $100 million to Syria and Turkey, one of the largest sums yet following a massive earthquake that killed more ... Middle East