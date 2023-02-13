Dubai flying taxis: Stations where you will be able to hitch a ride in 2026

Dubai residents will be able to hitch a ride on an air taxi at one of four stations which will be deployed across the city by 2026.

Dubai is set to become the world’s first city with vertiports, Dubai Ruler and Vice President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced on Sunday.

The initial network of flying taxis will connect four main areas of Dubai: Downtown Dubai (Burj Khalifa area), Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport, and Palm Jumeirah.

The project aims to ease the mobility of individuals across urban areas in a safe, smooth, and sustainable manner integrated with the public transport network in Dubai, according to Sheikh Mohammed.

The aerial taxis will be sustainable, eco-friendly, and completely powered by electricity with zero emissions.

The taxis, which have a range of 241 km and a top speed of 300 kph, will be able to accommodate up to four passengers, plus a driver.

The designs for the vertiports were approved at the World Government Summit 2023 by Sheikh Mohammed, during which the Dubai ruler was also briefed about potential partners identified by the Road and Transport Authority to operate and invest in the infrastructure required to bring the aerial taxi project to fruition.

