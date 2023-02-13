Theme
Equipment and supplies for the Urban Search and Rescue team from Fairfax, Virginia, and USAID to help in support operations for victims of the earthquake in Turkey are loaded onto a transport plane at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, U.S., in this handout photo released on February 7, 2023. U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
Equipment and supplies for the Urban Search and Rescue team from Fairfax, Virginia, and USAID to help in support operations for victims of the earthquake in Turkey are loaded onto a transport plane at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, US, in this handout photo released on February 7, 2023. (Reuters)

Dubai supermarket offering discounts for Turkey-Syria earthquake relief aid

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
A Dubai supermarket says it is offering discounts in order to help the humanitarian crisis unfolding after devastating earthquakes struck Syria and Turkey.

Union Coop will give a 25 percent discount to people involved in humanitarian operations to provide relief to those affected by the natural disaster.

“Amidst unfortunate reports of earthquakes in regions of Turkey and Syria, Union Coop affirmed its solidarity by announcing a provisional discount of 25 [percent] on basic and other food & non-food products for all concerned parties who are involved in humanitarian and charitable assistance and relief work for those affected,” the supermarket said in a statement on its website.

People look for suitable clothes among aid in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Hatay province, Turkey, on February 12, 2023. (Reuters)
People look for suitable clothes among aid in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Hatay province, Turkey, on February 12, 2023. (Reuters)

There will be further discounts for essential items including tents, blankets, mattresses, and food that will be sent to victims and their families.

The supermarket says it will even package all items accordingly.

Two quakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday February 6.

One week later, and rescue operations are still ongoing to pull survivors from the rubble. The death toll, meanwhile, has climbed above 33,000 as of Monday morning.

Union Coop is the largest consumer cooperative in the United Arab Emirates, according to its website.

It was founded in 1982 and contributes to a number of social causes.

