UAE Public Prosecution warns against posting travel plans on social media

The United Arab Emirates’ Public Prosecution has warned citizens and residents about the dangers of excessively sharing their travel plans on social media.

In a post shared on Twitter, the public prosecution warned that while “social media platforms are useful tools for staying connected with friends and family, as well as staying informed about current event… if not used correctly or if personal information is shared excessively, it can put an individual risk.”

The prosecution also shared a story about a man who had been excessively posting about his travels online. Upon returning from his vacation, the man found out that his home was broken into and burglarized.

“Nasser was an avid user of social media and often shared details of his daily life and personal affairs on these platforms,” the story said.

“One day, he planned a vacation with his family and documented the trip on social media by posting pictures and information about the destination and tourist sites they visited. However, upon returning home after the vacation, Nasser was shocked to find that his house had been burglarized.”

Many schools in the UAE are expected to close from February 9 to 17, according to local media reports. Families and students in the emirates usually take advantage of longer holidays by traveling for vacations.

Upcoming holidays in the UAE

The next official public holiday in the UAE is expected to be on April 21 for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, pending the moon-sighting committee’s confirmation.

If the first day of Eid falls on April 21, the UAE can expect it to be commemorated with a four-day weekend from April 21 to 24.

Until then, employees across the country can look forward to shorter working days soon with the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan on or around March 23.

