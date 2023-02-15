Brit to appear in court in Qatar after allegedly bludgeoning coworker to death

A British man charged with murdering a colleague by bludgeoning him over the head with a gas tank on a Qatari oil rig is due to appear in court next week, the Press and Journal reported on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Scott Forrest, 43, from Maud in Scotland, was arrested in Doha after an incident in December on the Seafox Burj oil rig that ended in the death of Robert Robson and the injury of another colleague, Christopher Begley.

Forrest will appear in a Qatari court on February 21, according to an unnamed source in Qatar quoted by the Press and Journal.

He is likely to face the death penalty, unless pardoned by Robson’s family.

The three men were contractors for the companies Film-Ocean and Stapem Offshore.

Begley’s family have said that he returned to his home in Coatbridge, Scotland, days after the incident.

The Daily Record reported in December that Forrest is alleged to have struck Robson over the head with a breathing apparatus in their shared accommodation aboard the Seafox Burj.

Forrest reportedly attacked Begley after he walked in on him trying to dispose of Robson’s body.

Begley was then airlifted to hospital for treatment before traveling back to his home country.

Robson, 38, was a “a loving partner, dad, son, brother and uncle who was tragically taken too soon,” his family said in a statement in December.

Forrest has been held in custody in Doha awaiting trial since the incident took place.

The hearing on February 21 is expected to list the accusations and call on any witnesses for future hearings, the source said.

A sentencing is not expected to be handed down until the end of the year.

Read more:

Saudi embassy following up on murder of citizen in US

Father of murdered Saudi student says US woman preyed on his son’s kindness

South Korea murder, stalking case creates alarm, spurs calls for legal reform