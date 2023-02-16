Algeria arrests one person who threatened to blast Saudi embassy

Algerian security forces arrested one person who threatened to blast the headquarters of the Saudi embassy in Algiers, Algerian state TV reported on Wednesday.
The Saudi embassy received a call at 3 am local time (0200 GMT) on Wednesday from a person who threatened to bomb its headquarters, the TV added, citing a statement from the capital’s security forces.
The capital’s security forces arrested the suspect after investigations, the report said adding that the person was subjected to medical checks and psychological tests before being prosecuted.
There was no immediate comment from the Saudi embassy in Algeria or the Saudi authorities.
