Qatari billionaire confirms bids for Manchester United takeover: Reports

Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jaber al-Thani – chairman of one of the country’s biggest banks – has submitted a bid for Manchester United, promising to restore ‘former glories on and off the pitch’, according to media reports.

Ahead of Friday night’s 10pm deadline for offers, Sheikh Jassim, son of a former Prime Minister and known as 'HBJ', announced his intention to acquire ‘100 per cent of the club’ as part of a consortium, according to the Daily Mail.

It is understood that the offer is ‘indicative’.

Last week, Sportsmail revealed that the bid would be forthcoming and, in a statement, al-Thani, who has notable interests in London, where he has been a strong investment figure for several years, including properties and hotels around Hyde Park, said he would invest in the club, the stadium, the training ground and the community.

‘The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence and regarded as the greatest football club in the world,’ he added.

The battle for the Premier League team now enters a critical stage.

According to Sky Sports News, investors from the United States and Saudi Arabia - an emerging name on the global footballing stage - will also bid for the club, alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, who have already made their intention to bid public knowledge.

One of the world's richest men Elon Musk has so far stayed silent on reports that he is considering making a bid. Musk is a United supporter and has joked in the past on Twitter - the social media platform he now owns - about buying the club.

