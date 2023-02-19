Oman’s Duqm area struck with 4.1-magnitude earthquake

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was reported on Sunday morning near Oman’s port town of Duqm, the Earthquake monitoring Center (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University said.



The earthquake occurred close to Duqm, which falls on the Arabian Sea, and was detected at 7:55 a.m. local time, the center said in a tweet.



EMC said that the perceived intensity of shaking in the area was light with no risk of any destruction.





The Royal Oman Police said in a post on Twitter that the it was “following up on calls it received through the police operations center from citizens who reported feeling a light earthquake.”



The police added that there were no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the quake.



The EMC is a national Omani research center that was established in 2001 and that records earthquakes locally, regionally and internationally.



News about the earthquake comes as the region still reels from the impact of a disastrous 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and neighboring Syria on February 6.



More than 46,000 people have been reported dead as a result of the quake and international relief efforts on the ground are still ongoing following the devastating aftermath.



