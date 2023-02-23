Ramadan in the UAE: Some schools get two-week holiday during holy month

Students in some schools across the UAE will have up to two weeks off during Ramadan, according to local media reports.

Spring break at several schools in the country may fall during the holy month, giving students the chance to spend time with their families during that period.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 23 and end on April 21, pending the moon sighting.

Students across the UAE can also expect shorter school hours during Ramadan. Last year, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) directed all schools to not hold classes for longer than five hours during the holy month.

The same circular is expected to be sent this year as well.

For employees, the country’s labor law states that private sector workers will have their workday reduced by two hours.

They will only be required to work six hours per day or 36 hours per week. During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise until sunset.

In the UAE, those practicing will be fasting for up to 14 hours.

Read more:

Ramadan 2023: Expected UAE Iftar timings, what to eat for Iftar vs Suhoor

Get Ramadan-ready with these healthy pre-fasting habits, food tips from UAE experts

UAE’s Ramadan rules for non-Muslims, reduced working hours, holidays explained