UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan (2nd-R) views a TAI/AgustaWestland T129 ATAK attack helicopter on display at the Turkish Aerospace stand during the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), part of the wider International Defence Exhibtion (IDEX) at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition Centre on February 20, 2023. (AFP)
UAE signs $599 mln in defense contracts on fifth day of IDEX

Reuters
The United Arab Emirates signed defense deals worth 2.2 billion dirhams ($599.00 million) on Friday, the fifth day of the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) military expo in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM said.

UAE contracts with local companies were worth 1.6 billion dirhams, while contracts with international firms totaled 653 million dirhams, WAM said on Friday.

The total number of contracts signed over the last five days reached 23.34 billion dirhams, WAM added.

