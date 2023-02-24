UAE signs $599 mln in defense contracts on fifth day of IDEX

The United Arab Emirates signed defense deals worth 2.2 billion dirhams ($599.00 million) on Friday, the fifth day of the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) military expo in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM said.
UAE contracts with local companies were worth 1.6 billion dirhams, while contracts with international firms totaled 653 million dirhams, WAM said on Friday.
The total number of contracts signed over the last five days reached 23.34 billion dirhams, WAM added.
