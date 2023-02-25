Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan announces birth of baby boy

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed announced the birth of his baby boy on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan made the announcement via an Instagram story with a rendering of a pair of hands cupping a tiny pair of feet.

The same post was shared by his wife Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, followed by a prayer that said: “May Allah bless him all the love, strength and joyfulness.”

The child has been named Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Mohammed marks the third child in the Crown Prince’s family. In 2021, Sheikh Hamdan announced the birth of twins, one boy and one girl named Rashid and Shaikha.

Sheikh Hamdan married Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum in a private ceremony in 2019.

