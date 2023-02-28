UAE faces more wet weather, forecasters predict rain, plunging temperatures

After a wet start to 2023, residents in the United Arab Emirates are likely to see another rainy spell amid plunging temperatures, forecasters have warned.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday that bouts of rainfall will likely hit parts of the country over the next few days.

It also forecast decreasing temperatures and days of strong winds.

"[It will be] partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy at times with a probability of rainfall over the sea, islands and some coastal, northern and western areas with a decrease in temperatures especially westward," the NCM said in its Tuesday forecast.

Towards the end of the week, the NCM forecast a chance of rain every day until Friday and warned of blankets of fog across parts of the country.

It comes after the country has experienced days of heavy rainfall in 2023.

In January, days of heavy rainfall battered the country as the country experienced a prolonged stretch of cool and wet weather.

It led to the closure of schools and major attractions across parts of the country.

