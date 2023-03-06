Dubai Metro Music Festival celebrates sustainability in third edition

The third edition of the week-long Dubai Metro Music Festival begins today, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The music festival starting on March 6 will go on till March 12, and will take place daily between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.



Twenty international musicians are set to perform at Dubai Metro Stations across the city such as Union, Mall of Emirates, Burjuman, Dubai Financial Center, and Sobha Realty.





“We are excited to launch the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, which will bring together a mix of traditional and experimental musicians, classical instrumentalists and fusion musicians to entertain Dubai’s cosmopolitan community,” Director of Brand Dubai, Shaima al-Suwaidi was quoted by WAM as saying.



Dubai Metro Music Festival is organised by Brand Dubai, which is a part of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).



According to al-Suwaidi, this year’s music festival follows a theme of sustainability in sync with the UAE’s pledge of declaring 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.



Commuters can expect to hear live tunes from string, percussion, wind, acoustic and other unique instruments, some of which have been made from recycled materials.

