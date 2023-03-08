UAE President meets Ukraine’s First Lady, directs $4 mln aid to children of war

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, on Tuesday and has ordered $4 million of humanitarian aid to children affected by the conflict in the war-torn country.

Zelenska – the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chairwoman of the Olena Zelenska Foundation - is visiting the UAE to participate in the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi this week, state nws agency WAM reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sheikh Mohamed greeted Zelenska at the Qasr Al Bahr majlis and was briefed on the human consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, particularly with regard to children.

The UAE President directed that $4 million be allocated for the care of children affected by the crisis in support of one of the Foundation’s projects, known as ‘Family-Type Orphanages’, which will contribute to the construction of 10 buildings that will house about 100 children.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to the people of Ukraine through ongoing humanitarian aid, while stressing the importance of international and regional efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to re-establish security, stability and peace.

Zelenska thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his support and humanitarian position throughout the crisis, as well as the UAE’s provision of aid to Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries.

During her visit, the Ukrainian First Lady will meet with members of the Ukrainian community living in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

Read more:

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Ukraine war developments with Zelenskyy

Ukraine-Russia war anniversary: Ukrainian expats in UAE describe psychological trauma

UAE president orders $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine