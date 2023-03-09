Dubai launches special children taxi service for school pickup and drop-offs

Dubai has launched a new service called ‘In Safe Hands’ that provides a safe and convenient way for parents to arrange transport for their children to and from school.

The service - launched by the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) - offers pre-booked taxis that can be scheduled on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis through the DTC app, available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To book a taxi for the ‘In Safe Hands’ service, parents need to follow a few easy steps. Firstly, they must download the DTC app and select the ‘In Safe Hands’ service on the homepage. Then, parents need to enter information about the designated guardian who will accompany the child during the journey, including their name, mobile number, and Emirates ID number.

Afterward, parents need to select the pick-up and drop-off location, and the frequency of the trips, including whether it is a one-way or two-way trip, and whether it is a single or repeated trip.

Repeated trips are for customers booking taxis for multiple numbers of days, such as for a few days, weeks, or months. Parents also need to select the service duration, starting and end date, and choose whether they want the taxi only in the morning, evening, or both. Lastly, they must choose the days and select the pick-up and drop-off time.

According to the DTC’s website, the taxi fare for the ‘In Safe Hands’ service is as follows: customers must pay a refundable deposit of about $55 before the start of the service. The opening tariff starts at Dh25 and is calculated at Dh3.67 per kilometre. In addition, there is about a $7 fee for entering Sharjah, and Salik charges, which customers have to pay for.

Before booking the service, it is essential to note that children under the age of 13 years must have a guardian while travelling. This could be a designated guardian travelling with the child or a child above the age of 13.

Once parents have entered all the necessary information and reviewed the booking details, they can pay for the service using their credit or debit card. After payment, parents will receive a confirmation on the app, and the taxi will arrive to pick up or drop off the children according to the scheduled dates.

The ‘In Safe Hands’ service aims to provide parents with ‘peace of mind, knowing that their children are safe and secure during their journey to and from school’, the RTA says.

The service is designed to cater to the needs of busy parents who cannot always pick up their children from school due to work commitments. It also aims to help to reduce traffic congestion around schools during peak hours.

