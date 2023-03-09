Fines, traffic violation systems in the GCC to be linked across countries

The GCC will link traffic violation systems to enable the sharing of fines and road violation information across platforms used by the different Gulf countries.

The announcement was made during the 19th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council joint working group.

Country representatives “discussed the latest information regarding the linking of systems and exchanging information on traffic violations between the general departments of traffic in the GCC countries and launching them soon,” a statement issued online by the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The latest meeting was held to further discuss the decision to link systems during the 39th meeting of the GCC interior ministers under the proposed GCC Unified Traffic System.

The sharing of traffic violation information is expected to help enforce road laws better and ultimately reduce fatal incidents.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are among Gulf countries who have implemented a network of automated speed radars.

