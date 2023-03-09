Lab-grown diamond conference to be held in Dubai

A lab-grown diamond conference is being held in Dubai in July, organizers announced on Thursday.

The inaugural Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) Symposium will gather industry leaders at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Diamond growers, technology developers, industry leaders, retailers, financers, and government stakeholders are all expected to convene at the event.

The focus of the symposium will be on financing and regulation, as well as marketing and sustainability.

The lab grown diamonds industry has grown in recent years as the technology becomes more affordable.

Potential benefits of the technology include sustainability, as new diamonds can always be produced, and ethics, as growing diamonds in a lab eliminates the possibility of abusive employment practices for miners.

Diamonds are created in labs by subjecting small pieces of existing diamonds and graphite carbon to extreme heat and high pressure.

“Since the arrival of farmed pearls from Japan in the 1930s, the UAE has recognized the potency, challenges, and benefits of disruptive industries,” DMCC CEO Ahmed bin Sulayem said in a statement.

“Lab-grown represents a completely new and unique industry with its own set of opportunities, from jeweler to heat sinks and semiconductors.”

“This symposium shows we are ahead of the curve in driving crucial industry conversation for lasting and positive outcomes not just in Dubai but at the global level.”

