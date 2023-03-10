Tuition hike approved for Dubai private schools for 2023-24 academic year

Private schools in Dubai can increase their tuition fees by 3 percent for the 2023-2024 academic year, the emirate’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KDHA) announced on Friday.

“Taking into account the current economic and academic situation in Dubai, the approved rate for fee increase at Dubai private schools for the 2023-24 academic year is set at 3%,” the authority said on Twitter.

Taking into account the current economic and academic situation in Dubai, the approved rate for fee increase at Dubai private schools for the 2023-24 academic year is set at 3%. — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) March 10, 2023

The rate by which schools can increase their fees is tied to each school’s most recent inspection rating from the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, according to KDHA.

The rate by which schools can increase their fees is tied to their most recent inspections rating. Under the School Fees Framework, private schools whose ratings have dropped will not be eligible to increase their fees — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) March 10, 2023

Under the School Fees Framework, private schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be eligible to increase their fees by three percent, while those whose ratings dropped will not be permitted to increase their fees.

The announcement comes as enrollment and re-enrollment for the next academic year has already begun in most schools across Dubai.

