UAE, Iraq Kurdistan Region leaders discuss ties, Erbil-Baghdad relations in Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed diplomatic relations with Iraq’s Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.



The Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday that the two leaders “reviewed the prospects of advancing cooperation between the two sides.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The meeting, which was held at the Qasr al-Shati palace, discussed the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations and investment opportunities, a statement released by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said.



“…both sides agreed that the resolution of the Erbil-Baghdad issues will help establish political and economic stability in Iraq and will open up broader prospects for progress,” the statement said.



They exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and “stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among all parties to maintain peace and stability and to resolve conflicts,” it added.



The leaders also discussed investment opportunities for UAE private sector and expanding trade exchanges of the UAE with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Advertisement

Last month, the UAE President said that the Gulf nation would support Iraq in realizing its interests in a meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa’ al-Sudani. At the time, the duo reportedly affirmed their “identical visions” towards regional disputes and crises and highlighted the importance of diplomatic efforts towards stability.

Read more:

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed promises Iraq support in meeting with Iraqi PM al-Sudani

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss boosting cooperation in call

UAE leaders meet Polish President in Abu Dhabi, Dubai