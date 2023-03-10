UAE announces Ramadan hours for state employees

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued Ramadan working hours for those at federal agencies and ministries, state press agency WAM reported on Friday.

Ramadan is expected to fall on March 22 or 23 and last until April 21 this year. But dates may vary based on the sighting of the new crescent moon that indicates the month of Shawwal’s arrival, or after the 30th day of Ramadan.

Most employees across the UAE are expected to see reduced working hours across both the public and private sectors.

According to a circular from the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9:00 to 14:30 from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 to 12:00 on Friday.

FAHR stressed that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules during Ramadan in line with their specific requirements, WAM said.

Reduced working hours are one of the most notable changes that come with Ramadan. Employers are expected to reduce work hours by two hours without cutting salaries, and this applies to non-Muslims as well.

As per the country’s labor law, private sector workers are required to work eight hours per day or 48 hours per week. However, during the Holy Month, working hours are reduced by two hours daily, meaning that workers will only be required to work six hours per day or 36 hours per week.

Students also enjoy shorter school hours with some institutions having Ramadan timings from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 8:00 am to 11.30 am on Fridays.

