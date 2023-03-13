Ramadan in the UAE: Reduced working hours for private sector employees

Private sector employees in the United Arab Emirates will be entitled to work two hours less during Ramadan, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced on Monday.

For employees who usually work eight hours, their workdays will be reduced to six, according to the ministry.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan,” the ministry said.

The announcement comes in implementation of Clause 2 of Article 15 of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations and its amendments.

Last week, the UAE government announced reduced school timings and working hours for federal employees during the holy month of Ramadan in 2023.

The official working hours for ministries and federal authorities during Ramadan will be from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Fridays.

During Ramadan, private school timings will be reduced to five hours, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Ramadan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, marks the time when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. The holy month is expected to begin on March 23, pending confirmation from the Islamic moon sighting committee.

In the UAE, those practicing Ramadan will have to refrain from eating and drinking for up to 14 hours per day.

Read more:

Ramadan: Five ways to feel energized throughout the holy month

Ramadan in the UAE: Some schools get two-week holiday during holy month

UAE’s Ramadan rules for non-Muslims, reduced working hours, holidays explained