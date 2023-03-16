Dubai Police warn public against sharing OTP, bank details amid phone scams

Dubai Police have warned the public to be vigilant against fraudsters impersonating government or banks in phone scams aimed at obtaining financial information.

The force has stressed that no government or banking agency will ask customers to provide confidential bank data including the CCV (Card Security Code) number and OTP (One-Time Password).

The advisory is part of an awareness campaign launched by the Dubai Police aimed at educating the public about the dangers of engaging with fraudulent callers who request bank and personal details.

Major General Jamal Salem al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, stated that the awareness campaign is part of a broader effort to inform the public about phone scams, in which fraudsters attempt to convince victims to update their personal information with government entities or banks to obtain access to the victims’ financial data and ultimately drain their accounts.

Major General al-Jallaf urged anyone who receives a call requesting confidential bank information to recognise it as a scam and not engage with the caller.

He advised reporting such incidents immediately to the Force through the nearest Smart Police Station (SPS) or via ‘e-crime’ and ‘Police Eye’ services on Dubai Police’s website and smart app.

The campaign features awareness messages posted on major roads, residential neighbourhoods, police patrols, and at 20 smart police stations across Dubai. The campaign’s awareness materials will also be displayed on ATMs, Dubai Airport screens, social media and corporate emails.

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish al-Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, said the campaign is part of the Dubai Police General Command’s ongoing efforts to increase community awareness and reduce crime rates by addressing security issues affecting society.

