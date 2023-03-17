Emirati astronaut Al-Neyadi to speak with UAE residents in a live call from space

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) announced the launch of “A Call With Space,” an event where UAE residents will get a chance to interact live with Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi, the official WAM news agency reported on Friday.

The event will be held at different venues across the UAE, starting with the first live call taking place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at Dubai Opera. Those interested may book their seats for a chance to interact with al-Neyadi through the official Dubai Opera website.



Al-Neyadi is at the International Space Station (ISS) accompanied by three other crew members on the longest Arab space mission yet.



Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, said, “By sharing Sultan’s journey into space, we aim to inspire not only the next generation of space enthusiasts but also the wider community.”



“We aim to encourage young minds to dream big and pursue their ambitions in the realm of space and beyond,” he added.



Space enthusiasts of all ages will have the chance to ask al-Neyadi questions about living on the ISS, the daily routine of astronauts, and the scientific experiments that he is conducting in microgravity on his mission in space.



Al-Neyadi is the second Emirati and Arab astronaut onboard the orbiting science laboratory.



Earlier this month, al-Neyadi spoke to Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid from space, in a conversation that was broadcast live on NASA TV.



