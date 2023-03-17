IFFCO plant-based meat factory opens in UAE’s Dubai

United Arab Emirates (UAE) food producer IFFCO has opened a plant-based meat factory in Dubai, state press agency WAM said on Friday.

According to WAM the THRYVE factory will be the “first 100 percent plant-based meat factory in the region” – and located in Dubai Industrial City.

“The THRYVE factory will catalyze the move towards a more sustainable and healthy food chain in the Middle East.” WAM said.

WAM continued: “The only 100 percent plant-based meat factory in the Middle East, IFFCO's THRYVE will leverage advanced food technologies to produce tasty, healthy, sustainable and culturally relevant food that meets the needs of the local consumer.”

“The opening of this innovative new facility also supports our efforts to protect the country’s ecosystems and enhance its food and water security and diversify our food sources,” WAM cited Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment as saying.

The new THRYVE factory will cater to 30 percent of the GCC population and stimulate the development of the market for local plant-based products, according to WAM.

The global plant-based meat market was estimated to be worth US$7.9 billion in 2022, and is forecast to reach US$15.7 billion by 2027, according to a report from ResearchAndMarkets.com, cited by WAM.



