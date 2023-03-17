UAE firm offers door-to-door service to collect litter, encourage recycling

A door-to-door service collects litter from individuals and businesses in an initiative aimed at helping people manage their waste and adopt a sustainable lifestyle.

Just a click away from its 46,000 users, the digital platform called RECAPP has built a large community making recycling free and less of a hassle in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Every bottle counts,” RECAPP says, which deploys recycling boxes to schools to help educate younger generations on the importance of building a sustainable future.

“On a daily basis the teachers encourage the children whenever they have a water bottle to come and recycle it here,” said deputy head of EYFS and key stage 1 at Regent International School in Dubai, Joanne Leslie.

In addition to pick-ups, the start-up weighs every bag and inserts logs into the system allowing users to track their recycling record and be awarded by points and vouchers with RECAPP’s partners.

“Saving the world together,” said the smart app user, Denise Campbell.

At their newly inaugurated warehouse in Dubai, RECAPP sorts and groups the different types of recyclables, which will then be delivered to manufacturers, who have partnered with the start-up.

Since 2020, RECAPP has recorded in the UAE the collection of 558 tonnes of recyclables including 20 million plastic bottles, 1 million cans, 840,000 tins, and 500,000 plastic trays and helped reduce CO2 emissions by 1,180 tonnes.

Read more:

The Middle East can take a global leadership role in climate technology

Saudi’s NEOM unveils plan to train chefs for 'world's most food self-sufficient city'

UAE to encourage residents to reduce food waste, take up sustainable fashion