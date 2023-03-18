UAE COP28 President-Designate al-Jaber concludes France visit

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) COP28 President-Designate Sultan al-Jaber on Saturday concluded a two-day visit to France’s capital of Paris where he met with President Emmanuel Macron, the official WAM news agency reported.

Al-Jaber, who was named the President-Designate for the UN climate change conference COP28 in Dubai at the start of the year, “emphasized the need for ambitious reforms across international financial institutions and multilateral development banks,” during the visit.

The UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) also said he wants to work with Macron on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which is set to take place in Paris in June.

“This will be a critical milestone ahead of COP28… We need to define clearly how the political momentum generated in June can lead to real action at COP28,” WAM cited him as saying.

He continued: “This includes an emphasis on mobilizing private finance, scaling up concessional financing, and advancing carbon markets.”

During his visit to France, al-Jaber also met with International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol; Former Prime Minster of France and COP21 President Laurent Fabius; Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire; and Minister of Energy Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

The visit to France comes as part of al-Jaber’s so-called listening tour in which he travels across different countries across the globe to speak with leaders on their climate policies and ideas to help reduce the impact of climate change.

