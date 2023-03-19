Theme
Qatar's Finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi speaks during a briefing on the financial outlook for Qatar, in Doha, Qatar, February 7, 2017.
Ali Sherif al-Emadi speaks during a briefing on the financial outlook for Qatar, in Doha, Qatar, February 7, 2017. (Reuters)

Qatar’s ex-finance minister to face trial: Report

Reuters
Qatar’s public prosecutor will launch a criminal trial of former finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi, the state news agency said Sunday.

Emadi and an unidentified number of others are charged with bribery, abuse of position and power, damage to public funds and money laundering, Qatar News Agency said.

