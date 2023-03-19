Qatar’s ex-finance minister to face trial: Report

Qatar’s public prosecutor will launch a criminal trial of former finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi, the state news agency said Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Emadi and an unidentified number of others are charged with bribery, abuse of position and power, damage to public funds and money laundering, Qatar News Agency said.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt rank in top 10 largest arms importers over past 5 years
Qatar’s top diplomat sworn in as new prime minister
UAE withdraws bid for 2026 World Bank-IMF meetings in favor of Qatar
-
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt rank in top 10 largest arms importers over past 5 yearsSaudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt ranked among the top ten largest importers of weapons and arms in the world in the five years through 2022, the ... Saudi Arabia
-
Qatar’s top diplomat sworn in as new prime ministerQatar’s top diplomat was sworn in as the country’s prime minister on Tuesday, replacing another member of the royal family who had held the post since ... Gulf
-
UAE withdraws bid for 2026 World Bank-IMF meetings in favor of QatarThe United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn its bid to host the 2026 World Bank and International Monetary Fund meeting and will instead support ... Gulf