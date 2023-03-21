Theme
An employee of the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) looks at the al-Rawdatain refinery. (File Photo: AFP)
Kuwait oil company exerting maximum efforts to fully control oil leak: Statement

Kuwait Oil Co. said on Tuesday that it has limited the scope of an oil leak in the west of the country and that it is making maximum efforts to fully control it.

The company had declared a state of emergency on Monday due to the leak but said production was not affected.

