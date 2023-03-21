Ramadan in UAE 2023: Top three ways to give back during the holy month

As Ramadan fast approaches, giving back to the community becomes an integral part of observing the Islamic tradition.

Charity is an integral part of Islam and is seen as a way to strengthen one’s faith during this time of spiritual reflection and devotion.

Across the globe, Muslims utilize the holy month as an opportunity to help those in need, either by donating money to organizations or by providing food to the poor.

In the UAE, Muslims and non-Muslims alike can participate in several donation campaigns set up by the government and communities.

Here are some ways to give back this Ramadan:

1. One Billion Meals

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign aims to mobilize local, regional, and international efforts to fight and eradicate hunger within a sustainable institutional framework.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “As it has become a yearly Ramadan tradition, this year we launch the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign with the aim of sustainably providing hundreds of millions of meals to people in need.”

The campaign accepts monetary donations from institutions, companies and individuals.

2. Emirates Red Crescent

The Emirates Red Crescent provides citizens and residents with various options for donations. Those wishing to give back can donate money, food baskets, Iftar meals, Eid clothing, and Eid money or ‘Eidiya’.

They also have an option for Muslims who are unable to fast to donate in atonement for breaking their fast.

3. Ramadan Sharing Fridges

Set up across the emirate of Dubai, the Ramadan Sharing Fridges has been encouraging the public to donate to one of the several fridges set up across the city since 2016. The organization had to halt operations for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are expected to make an announcement on whether they will be accepting donations this year soon.

Water, juices, sodas, buttermilk (laban), yogurt, dry food (cans, biscuits, noodles), and fruits and vegetables can be donated for the sharing fridges program.

The community-based organization has the exact locations of all their fridges on their Instagram page.

Dubai rules for food donations

Ahead of Ramadan, Dubai’s Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities announced that residents who plan to distribute Iftar meals during the holy month must obtain a permit.

The move comes as part of efforts to ensure donated meals are coming from safe and competent organizations, the authority said.

Violators will be fined AED $27,227 (AED 100,000), according to the authority.

