UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikha Fatima praise women worldwide on Mother's Day

The United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has paid tribute to women worldwide, calling them an “unwavering source of love” on Mother's Day.

Sheikh Mohamed’s comments were made on Tuesday on Twitter as he praised his own mother, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, also known as the Mother of the Nation.

Sheikh Mohamed took the opportunity to extend his wishes to all mothers, describing them as a vital source of inspiration, strength and love.

His message read: “To my beloved mother, and mothers everywhere, you remain an unwavering source of love, strength and inspiration. You are celebrated and cherished today and every day, and we pray for your continued health and happiness. I wish you a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Mother’s Day is marked on March 21 in the UAE.

Sheikha Fatima also paid tribute to Emirati mothers and all mothers around the world on the occasion.

In a speech shared by state news agency WAM, Sheikha Fatima said that mothers in the UAE and the world are a truly inspiring symbol of love, devotion and sincerity.

Sheikha Fatima added that mothers play a fundamental role in raising children and building the family, which is the basis for creating social cohesion, according to WAM.

