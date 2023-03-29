Ramadan 2023: Tips for safe driving during holy month

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities has launched a campaign for the month of Ramadan to share tips on safe driving while fasting and additional traffic safety awareness to follow during the holy month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Through the Ramadan safety campaign, RTA has targeted three main categories of road users – pedestrians, motorists, and new drivers.



“The variation of sleeping and duty timings during Ramadan tends to impact the attention of fasting motorists, which requires more caution and attention from drivers,” said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads at RTA, in an official press release.



Those fasting during Ramadan can feel drowsy or tired, which can affect their ability to have a consistent attention span or slower their reflexes, rendering them incapable of driving safely.



According to bin Adai, most traffic accidents that occur during Ramadan happen because drivers fail to leave a safe distance between the vehicles in front of them.



She advised fasting drivers to keep their seats in an upright position and their vehicle air conditioners on to avoid unnecessary exhaustion from heat.



“Motorists are recommended to take sufficient rest before sitting behind the wheel and stop driving once they feel very tired, drowsy, or start yawning,” she added.



Drivers are also advised to avoid driving right after a heavy meal, and to opt for public transport if they tend to be stressed while fasting.

Advertisement

Read more:

Global flavors of Ramadan: Iftar meals from around the world

Ramadan: Eating too little slows down your metabolism, UAE dietician warns

Ramadan do’s and don’ts: Your guide to staying healthy, fit throughout the month