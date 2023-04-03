UAE warns against travel to two countries due to Marburg virus

The United Arab Emirates has warned its citizens and residents against traveling to Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania due to outbreaks of the Marburg virus.

In a statement, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation urged citizens to postpone their trips to the two African countries.

It also called on citizens living in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania or are visiting to take precautions and follow the relevant health measures to protect themselves from the virus.

Saudi Arabia and Oman have issued similar warnings as the World Health Organization estimated that the death toll from the outbreak is double what authorities have been reporting.

The virus causes severe fever and is often accompanied by bleeding and organ failure.

