Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) pulls into the Bay of Naples, Italy in this file photo taken in the Mediterranean Sea on March 4, 2011 and released to Reuters on March 19, 2011. (Reuters)
The guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) pulls into the Bay of Naples, Italy in this file photo taken in the Mediterranean Sea on March 4, 2011 and released to Reuters on March 19, 2011. (Reuters)

US Navy sends nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine to Middle East: Statement

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet.

The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement.

Advertisement

“It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” Hawkins said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

French forces seize Iranian weapon shipment sent to Houthis in Yemen: Report

US Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition en route from Iran to Yemen

Over 100 unmanned vessels to be deployed in Gulf region’s strategic waters: CENTCOM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size