US Navy sends nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine to Middle East: Statement

The US Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet.

The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement.

Advertisement

“It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” Hawkins said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

French forces seize Iranian weapon shipment sent to Houthis in Yemen: Report

US Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition en route from Iran to Yemen

Over 100 unmanned vessels to be deployed in Gulf region’s strategic waters: CENTCOM