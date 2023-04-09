Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 15, 2020. (Reuters)
A view shows the first parliament session held after elections, in Kuwait City, Kuwait December 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Kuwaiti prime minister selects new cabinet: State news agency

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has selected a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday without giving further details.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Sheikh Ahmad was re-appointed as prime minister by the crown prince in March, more than a month after the government resigned due to renewed friction with parliament.

Read more:

Kuwait Oil Company declares ‘state of emergency’ after oil spill

Kuwait court nullifies 2022 parliamentary vote: State media

Kuwait Oil Co dealing with ‘limited fire’ at well where oil leak occurred last week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size