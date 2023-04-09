Kuwaiti prime minister selects new cabinet: State news agency

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has selected a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday without giving further details.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Sheikh Ahmad was re-appointed as prime minister by the crown prince in March, more than a month after the government resigned due to renewed friction with parliament.
Read more:
Kuwait Oil Company declares ‘state of emergency’ after oil spill
Kuwait court nullifies 2022 parliamentary vote: State media
Kuwait Oil Co dealing with ‘limited fire’ at well where oil leak occurred last week
-
Kuwait Oil Company declares ‘state of emergency’ after oil spillThe Kuwait Oil Company declared a “state of emergency” on Monday following an oil spill on land, but said no injuries or disruption to production had ... Gulf
-
Kuwait court nullifies 2022 parliamentary vote: State mediaKuwait’s Constitutional Court on Sunday ruled that last September’s parliamentary election, in which the opposition made gains, was void and that the ... Gulf
-
Kuwait Oil Co dealing with ‘limited fire’ at well where oil leak occurred last weekKuwait Oil Company said on Sunday it is dealing with a “limited fire” that erupted at a well where oil leaked last week.For the latest headlines, ... Energy