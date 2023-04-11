Theme
This picture taken early on August 4, 2022 shows a view of the skyline of the Dafna Towers in West Bay from the Gulf waters off Qatar’s capital Doha. (AFP)
Qatar releases 17 Iranians detained for entering Qatari waters: Iran envoy

Qatar has released 17 Iranians who were arrested for accidentally entering Qatari waters, Iran’s envoy to Doha said on Tuesday.

Iran’s ambassador to Qatar, Hamid Dehghani, wrote on Twitter that the 17 men, along with their boats, have been released and were en route back to Iran.

The detained men were held for entering Qatari waters “by mistake,” said Dehghani. He did not provide information about the timing of the men’s arrest or the duration of their detention.

Tehran’s envoy says 28 Iranian prisoners in Qatar to be transferred to Iran

