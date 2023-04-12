Theme
A screenshot from the video shared by Sultan al-Neyadi showing his exercise routine aboard the ISS. (Twitter)
Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi shares clip of zero-gravity workout

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Emirati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi shared a video clip of his zero-gravity exercise routine aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Al-Neyadi is seen strapping himself into an unusual-looking treadmill which uses a harness and springs to counter the effects of zero-gravity.

The harness pulls him downwards as he goes for his jog, simulating how gravity would work on Earth.

“Strapping in for a run on the space station can be quite the adventure,” al-Neyadi said in a tweet, adding that he has been “embracing the unique challenges that come with working out on the ISS.”

Astronauts must keep fit while in space to prevent bone and muscle loss, as the lack of gravity means the body is not working as hard when at rest.

According to NASA, astronauts aboard the ISS will exercise for an average of around two hours per day using specialized equipment.

Sultan al-Neyadi will be the first Arab to complete a spacewalk when he exits the ISS on April 28.

He follows in the footsteps of other Arab astronauts including Emirati Hazzaa al-Mansouri who became the first Arab on the ISS in 2019, and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman who became the first Arab to travel to space in 1985.

