Dubai Customs uncovers 880 grams of pure heroin hidden in travelers’ shoes, laptop

Dubai Customs have uncovered 880 grams of pure heroin that an Asian traveler had concealed in packages stuffed inside suitcase poles, a laptop, and in shoe soles.

Inspectors at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport, acting on suspicions, searched the passenger which led to the discovery of seven carefully concealed packages filled with heroin in luggage compartments.

Director of the Passenger Operations Department, Ibrahim al-Kamali, said the recent seizure is ‘a testament to the department’s investment in the continuous training and development of inspectors’, and through utilizing innovative technology.

Al-Kamali praised the vital role played by customs officers in thwarting various smuggling attempts, emphasizing that Dubai Customs is always on the lookout for attempts that aim to achieve illegal quick gains, impact the health of individuals in society, harm the interests of companies and the national economy.

He added that Dubai Customs is consistently vigilant in offering specialized training and awareness workshops to customs officers, as part of their ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

These include identifying different types of drugs, methods of smuggling, monitoring and detecting drugs in the field, identifying forged and counterfeit items, developing security awareness, handling hazardous materials, and mastering the techniques of searching individuals and luggage.

From floating drones to underwater robots, Dubai Customs is embracing innovation as it steps up its mission to safeguard the UAE’s borders.

From the threat of smugglers to illegal trade, the Gulf city’s border control authority is using highly innovative technology to thwart criminal activity, while also making investments to streamline the shipment of goods coming in and out of the country.

They include the Siyaj Buggy - an advanced inspection buggy that can go under vehicles, with ability to take high-resolution photos, recording and storing, in addition to 360-degree 30-meter shooting range – and the Smart Deterrence Inspection Drone; an advanced drone used to help with customs inspection operations in rugged, dangerous, confined and difficult-to-reach spots. It is used to replace inspectors in dangerous places and keep them safe.

