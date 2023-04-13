Qatar PM says original basis for Syria's exclusion from the Arab League still stands

Talk of Syria returning to the Arab League is speculation as the reasons for its expulsion still exist, the prime minister of Qatar said Thursday.

Qatar has been an outspoken critic of Bashar Al-Assad's government which will be at the center of talks between nine Arab countries in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Advertisement

Diplomats say that Syria's return to the Arab League and presence at an expected summit in May will be discussed.

However, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, who will be at the talks, said nothing has been proposed.

“It is all speculation about Syria (returning) in the Arab League, and the decision is up to the Syrian people,” Al-Thani said in a nationally televised interview.

“Qatar's position is clear that there were reasons to suspend Syria's membership, and these reasons still exist,” he added.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 months after Assad ordered a brutal crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising.

Qatar has supported opposition groups and been a major aid donor to Syrian refugees.

“The war has stopped, but the Syrian people are still displaced,” the prime minister said.

“We do not want to impose solutions on the Syrian people, and there must be a political solution.

“We do not take any step without a political solution, and each country has its own decision and sovereign right.”

Ministers and top officials from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan will gather at Saudi Arabia's request on Friday.

Syria has been diplomatically isolated since the start of the war, in which hundreds of thousands of people have been killed.

Reports say some countries support Syria's return, and its Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday, the first such visit since the war began.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, Syria prepare to start resuming consular services and flights

Syria’s foreign minister makes first visit to Saudi Arabia in over 10 years

Egypt urges Turkey to withdraw from Syria