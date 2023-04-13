Saudi King and Crown Prince send condolences over death of Kuwaiti sheikh

Saudi Arabia’s King and Crown Prince sent messages of condolence to Kuwait’s Emir for the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak Al Hamad Al Sabah, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Thursday.

“We learned of the news of the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah – may God have mercy on him – and as we send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, we ask God Almighty to cover him with the abundance of His mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell him in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return” the message read.

