The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US September 4, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE confirms to IMF support of $1 bln to Pakistan: Finance minister

Reuters
The United Arab Emirates has confirmed to the International Monetary Fund that it will provide support of $1 billion to Pakistan, the South Asian country’s finance minister said on Friday.

“State Bank of Pakistan is now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities,” Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Twitter.

