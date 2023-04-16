Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A handout image provided by United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM) on March 7, 2016, shows firefighters battling a flame at the Abu Dhabi marina. (AFP)
A handout image provided by United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM) on March 7, 2016, shows firefighters battling a flame at the Abu Dhabi marina. (AFP)

Dubai residential building fire kills 16, reports say

AFP, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A fire in a residential building in Dubai killed 16 people and injured nine others in the Gulf emirate, local media reported.

The fire broke out at midday Saturday on the fourth floor of the building in the al-Ras neighborhood in the old part of the city.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The civil defense force, in a statement quoted by UAE media, said that preliminary investigations showed the fire was caused by “a lack of compliance with building safety and security requirements.”

Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, has a population of around 3.3 million, of whom almost 90 percent are foreigners.

The nationality of the victims has not been revealed.

The city has experienced spectacular fires in the past, causing extensive damage but few casualties.

In 2017, the authorities announced the adoption of stricter building regulations to minimize the risk of fire, attributed mainly to flammable materials used in the exterior cladding of buildings.

Read more:

Dubai building demolition shakes nearby areas, no ‘earthquake’ reported

Dubai Police warns against ‘silent killer’ carbon monoxide poisoning after deaths

Dubai announces long-term residency Golden Visa for imams, religious scholars

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size