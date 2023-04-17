Theme
Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces stand by a military vehicle during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen August 10, 2019. (Reuters)
Italy lifts embargo on arms sales to UAE: Govt statement

Reuters
Italy has lifted an embargo on arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the Rome government said in a statement on Monday.

The decision was due to the UAE halting its military role in the Yemen conflict as well as its efforts to support the war-torn country via stabilization and reconstruction investments, a statement after a cabinet meeting statement read.

Italy had halted the sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in January 2021, citing its commitment to restoring peace in Yemen and protecting human rights.

Since then, it had already loosened restrictions on arms exports to both Gulf states, according to sources, in an attempt to ease diplomatic tensions.

