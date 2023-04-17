UN envoy on Yemen calls for bolder steps toward peace

The United Nations Yemen mediator said on Monday there is the most serious opportunity in eight years to make progress toward ending the conflict, but warned that the “tide could still turn unless the parties take bolder steps toward peace.”
Hans Grundberg told the UN Security Council that any new agreement in Yemen must be a clear step toward a Yemeni-led political process and that there needed to be a Yemeni-owned ceasefire.
