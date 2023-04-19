Eid al-Fitr 2023: UAE experts warn against ‘binge-eating’ during the holiday

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr; a holiday that includes feasting and indulging in food. But health experts in the United Arab Emirates are cautioning against the dangers of binge eating during the festivities.

They say binge eating, or overeating, is a common problem during Eid, as people indulge in high-calorie foods and sweets.

Over time, this can lead to several health issues, including weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

To combat this issue, doctors urge Muslims to be mindful of their food intake during Eid. They recommend eating smaller portions and avoiding sugary and fatty foods.

Additionally, they suggest incorporating fruits and vegetables into meals and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated.

“During the holy month of Ramadan, we were able to change bad eating habits and give our overworked digestive systems a much-needed rest,” Rayan Ali, a clinical dietitian at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, told Al Arabiya English.

“The practices of fasting, night prayers, and daily reading of the holy Qur’an during this sacred month profoundly alter our sense of general well-being and contentment.”

For those who binge eat over the holiday, the dietician suggested preparing a diet plan “ahead of time to avoid unnecessary food choices,” Ali added.

“You can enjoy having Eid feasts but try to control your portion. Don’t deprive yourself but learn to control yourself, as balance is always the key. Drink enough water to stay hydrated to help prevent false hunger signals.”

The dietician emphasized the importance of moderation during the holiday season.

“Boost your fruit and vegetable intake. People feel hydrated and satisfied after eating fruits and veggies because of the water and fiber they contain. Although some may be tempted to do the reverse, when it’s time for dessert, start with the fruits before moving on to the dessert,” the dietician added.

She also urged against heavy meals, which can cause digestive issues due to their high sugar and fat content.

“Remember, observe portion control: The most effective strategy for reducing your risk of indigestion is to eat less, yet eating large, heavy meals all at once can cause gastrointestinal issues,” Ali added.

“Lastly, chew your food. Not everyone is aware that chewing in the mouth is where digestion starts, not in the stomach. Enzymes found in saliva in your mouth start breaking down food before you ingest it.”

Even though Ramadan is over, the dietician said Muslims should still consider fasting twice a week.

“According to scientific research, intermittent fasting has been found to be healthy for the body and mind,” said the dietician, who also recommends sticking to a post-Ramadan exercise plan.

“Exercise allows your body to produce ‘happy’ hormones called endorphins, which help control your hunger and positively impact your mood,” she said. “Also, take a probiotic supplement to maintain digestive health. Your digestive tract might be suffering due to excessive sugar eating, which was a significant feature of the Eid celebrations that followed the extended fasting days of Ramadan. To restore the quantity of healthy bacterial flora in your intestines, consider incorporating a probiotic supplement into your routine.”

Dr. Atul Chawla, a specialist gastroenterologist at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, told Al Arabiya English that as Muslims prepare to welcome Eid, they should remember fasting has many positive effects.

“It causes weight loss and improves insulin sensitivity, decreasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It improves cellular repair, reduces inflammation, enhances brain function, and protects against neurodegenerative diseases,” the doctor said.

“During Eid al-Fitr... People typically prepare and consume a variety of traditional dishes that vary depending on cultural practices and family traditions,” Chawla said.

A common denominator among these traditional dishes is that most are rich in fat with sugar, spices, and flavors, said the doctor.

“Various street dishes like baklava and many sweet items are prepared,” he told Al Arabiya English.

“Sweet and savory pastries are tasty but not the healthiest options as they are high in sugar and fat and promote obesity, high BP, and heart disease. Fried foods, especially samosa and pakoras are used frequently and are all at risk for diabetes and heart disease. Sweets, the entire lot, are often used but unhealthy in excess.”

The doctor said enjoying these authentic dishes during the holiday “while considering dietary and health concerns is the best way to celebrate the festival.”

He added, “It is easy to get carried away with delicious food and sweets that often lead to excessive consumption of calories. This can cause a feeling of guilt, bloating, and weight gain after the festivities are over. It can be challenging to get back to a healthy diet and lifestyle.”

In addition to healthy eating habits, the doctor also advised Muslims to stay active during Eid. This can include walking, practicing yoga, or engaging in other physical activities. By incorporating exercise into their daily routine, Muslims can maintain their health and well-being during the holiday season.

Yasir Khan, a celebrity fitness trainer and founder of TYB (Transform Your Body), told Al Arabiya English that, during Ramadan, the body goes through immense changes due to the long hours of fasting.

“Therefore it is important to give yourself time to get back into shape,” he said. “First of all; get back into shape slowly. Due to Ramadan eating patterns, people tend to eat larger portions than required. If we continue that post-Eid, it can sometimes slow down the digestive system or cause sudden weight gain.”

“To avoid that, it’s best to ease the body slowly back into the routine. I highly recommend starting with intermittent fasting and focusing on regulating eating patterns. Eat slowly and mindfully. Try to stick to your usual portions until your body adjusts to regular eating patterns. It can be easy to indulge unintentionally, so it’s important to be mindful of your food choices.”

“Timing matters here. By consistently eating at the same time every day, you are ensuring that your blood sugar levels remain consistent and that helps digestion.”

Muslims should also remember ‘early to bed, early to rise’, he said.

“A crucial aspect that is impacted during Ramadan is sleep. Sleep is incredibly healing for overall health and fitness. The easiest fix for that is to focus on the circadian rhythm. Post Eid, ensure that you schedule your workouts in the early morning. If you do this regularly, you will notice that you will be able to fall asleep faster at night.”

He advises doing “compound exercises or compound results.”

“Compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, and any kind of presses are great for building strength and impacting satiety levels. They stimulate the production of anabolic hormones and decrease cortisol levels, promoting muscle growth, improved metabolism, bone density, and reducing injury risk.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends eating healthy during Eid and other holidays.



“Celebrations should not be an excuse for overindulging in unhealthy foods,” says Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO. “By making healthier choices, we can enjoy the festivities while protecting our health.”

