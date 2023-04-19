Eid al-Fitr holiday: Dubai announces free parking, new timings for metro, buses

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Tuesday announced revised timings for paid parking zones and public transportation for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The new timings will go into effect from Thursday, April 20, for four or five days, depending on when the moon is sighted.

Public parking

Public parking across Dubai will be free from April 20 until Sunday or Monday. However, multi-level parking garages are excluded.

Dubai Metro

Both red and green Dubai Metro lines will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (the following day) on April 20, 21 and 22.

The two lines will run on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (the following day).

Dubai Tram

The tram line will operate from Thursday, April 20, to Saturday, April 22, from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (the following day).

On Sunday, April 23, the Dubai Tram will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (the following day).

Buses

All bus stations across Dubai will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (the following day). The metro-connect ‘feeder’ buses will follow the timings of the Dubai Metro.

All intercity bus routes will continue to operate as per the current schedule.

Vehicle testing

The vehicle testing centers will remain closed during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Official working hours will resume on Shawwal 3, RTA said.

RTA offices

Customer happiness centers will remain closed from April 20, with regular business hours resuming on Shawwal 4.

Smart centers in Umm Ramool, Deira, al-Barsha, al-Manara, al-Kifaf, and at RTA’s Head Office will continue to operate round the clock.

RTA also published schedules for their marine transport services – the Abra, Dubai Ferry, Water Bus, and Water Taxi – online.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE called on Muslims across the Gulf countries to sight the crescent moon on Thursday, April 20.

The UAE committee requested those who spot the crescent moon to contact the authorities on +97126921166 and be directed to the nearest court to record a testimony.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 23.

The Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal and private sector employees in the UAE will begin on April 20. Authorities extended the holiday until Shawwal 3, which will fall on April 23 or April 24, depending on whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.

