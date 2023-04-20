Theme
FILE - This Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012 file photo shows a general view of Radaa city, southeast of Sanaa, Yemen where around 200 al-Qaida militants occupied a 500-year-old mosque and school and their surroundings in the central province of Bayda. Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, suspected of having ties to the attackers in Paris, has been the most active of the terror network's branches in trying to strike in the West. There are signs now that the group inspired or directly plotted the attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. If so, it would be the Yemen-based branch's first successful strike outside its home territory. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)
A a general view of Radaa city, southeast of Sanaa, Yemen. (File photo)

Yemen stampede toll rises to 79 killed, 110 injured: Houthi officials

At least 79 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a stampede that broke out in Yemen’s capital during a charity distribution, Houthi health officials told AFP on Thursday.

The dead and injured have been moved to nearby hospitals and those responsible for the distribution were taken into custody, the interior ministry said in a statement carried by the rebel’s Saba news agency.

Authorities have called for an investigation.

The Houthi’s interior ministry did not provide an exact toll but said “dozens of people were killed due to a stampede during a random distribution of sums of money by some merchants”.

The distribution in the Bab al-Yemen area of Houthi-controlled Sanaa came days ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on the ground inside a large complex as people clamored around them.

AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Yemen’s conflict broke out in 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi militia seized Sanaa, prompting an Arab coalition to intervene the following year to prop up the internationally recognized government.

Fighting in Yemen has triggered what the United Nations describes as one of the world’s worst humanitarian tragedies.

More than 21.7 million -- two-thirds of the population -- need humanitarian assistance this year, according to the UN.

